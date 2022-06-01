Indiabulls' Mehul Johnson Ventures into Hospitality Business

Under the astute leadership of Mr. Mehul Johnson and Mrs. Pia Johnson, their hospitality brand Johnson Lodge & Spa is all set to open around 15 boutique hotels across the country New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Veteran industrialist and the Joint Managing Director (JMD) of Indiabulls, Mr. Mehul Johnson has announced a massive expansion plan for Johnson Lodge & Spa - a boutique hospitality brand. Mr. Johnson has launched Johnson Lodge & Spa in association with Mrs. Pia Johnson, another hospitality & lifestyle industry leader, and the firm is looking to collaborate with restaurants & clubs inside the residential properties of major real estate developers of PAN India, to achieve its expansion goals.

Known as an innovative leader, Mr. Mehul Johnson possesses over 20 years of experience in infrastructure, construction and real estate industry. At Indiabulls, Mr. Johnson is handling various functions spanning - acquisitions, liasioning, procurement, contracts, planning and execution, etc, and over the years he has introduced transformational changes to meet the organisation's objectives. Mr. Johnson has also been instrumental in setting up as vast as 2700 MW thermal power projects spanning from land acquisition to getting approvals and right of way for rail, water and power evacuation, at multiple locations. To start, Johnson Lodge & Spa is looking to expand its wings pan-India, starting from Alibaug, Maharashtra & Kullu Valley, Himachal Pradesh. The company already has its exclusive property in Manali, adjoining their 115 Years old family heritage bungalow. Sharing their immediate expansion plans, Mr. Mehul Johnson and Mrs. PiaJohnson, promoters, Johnson Lodge & Spa said, "Johnson Lodge & Spa can be best defined as value-focussed, vibrant and purposefully luxurious brand with exclusive offerings for its discerning patrons. We have received excellent response for our property in Manali and overall India's hospitality industry is well on the high growth curve buoyed by positive sentiments. Looking at the highly encouraging scenario, we are all set to open around 15 new boutique hotels across the country." Mr. Johnson is in talks with a few venture capitalists to raise the fund for the planned expansion over the next decade. Situated at 6,726 ft. in the magnificent Himalayas, Johnson Lodge is a fairy tale lodge set in the heart of Manali. Just a stone throw away from a dense pine forest with an impressive view of the towering mountains and just a 5 minutes' walk to the Mall, Johnson Lodge's ideal location draws visitors from all over the world. Johnson Lodge with a sprawling beautifully head out garden evokes the majesty of the colonial era. Its wood panelling and unique art work create an aura of old world charm. Wooden flooring, rich furnishings complimented by modern amenities make the rooms - a home away from home - a luxurious retreat. Soaked in the space that is accessible to all the adjacent sightseeing points, Johnson Lodge spells charm, delight and indulgence. The Bar and Restaurant at Johnson Lodge offer a wide range of cocktails/mocktails and mouth-watering cuisines. The Spa Magnolia at Johnson Lodge offers specialised Ayurvedic treatments that leaves one rejuvenated. For paws, claws and jaws, Johnson Lodge is one of the most pet friendly hotels in the town. Moreover, Johnson Lodge & Spa offers delightful evenings with Live Music performed by established musicians from all over India. Johnson Lodge & Spa can also be booked through various digital hotel booking platforms including Trivago and many more.

