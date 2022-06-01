Left Menu

Strong earthquake hits China's Sichuan province

(0900 GMT) and was at a depth of 17 kilometers, the state television quoted China Earthquake Networks Center as saying. In 2013, Yaan was hit by strong earthquake, killing more than 100 people and injuring thousands.

Reuters | Sichuan | Updated: 01-06-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 15:18 IST
Strong earthquake hits China's Sichuan province
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan on Wednesday, state media reported.

The quake struck Lushan county, near the city of Yaan, at 5:00 p.m. (0900 GMT) and was at a depth of 17 kilometers, the state television quoted China Earthquake Networks Center as saying. The epicenter is 113 kilometres from Sichuan's capital Chengdu.

No casualties have been reported so far. In 2013, Yaan was hit by strong earthquake, killing more than 100 people and injuring thousands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022