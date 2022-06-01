Left Menu

Odisha govt sets timelines for resolving projects' bottlenecks

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-06-2022 15:43 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 15:43 IST
Odisha govt sets timelines for resolving projects' bottlenecks

Large investment projects have made significant progress in Odisha with a proactive resolution of the field-level issues, the state government said on Wednesday.

At a meeting of the Cabinet Committee Investment's project monitoring group (CCI-PMG) at the Loka Seba Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra gave necessary guidance for the resolution of various contours of the issues flagged by the project developers.

He also set timelines for implementation of different tasks relating to the solutions. The respective departments, district administration and project proponents were asked to adhere to the timelines without fail, according to an official release.

''The state government has taken proactive steps for quick implementation of the projects,'' Industry and Internal Trade Promotion Department special secretary Amrit Meena said.

Mohapatra said the joint exercise had been very helpful in expeditious implementation of the large-scale infrastructural and investment projects.

The committee reviewed 33 projects from eight sectors like the railway, road and highways, oil and gas, agriculture, mines, communication, and cement.

Issues like removal of encroachment, forest clearance, construction of wildlife underpass, compensatory afforestation and shifting of utilities were discussed in the meeting.

Mohapatra set timelines for field-level implementation of the decisions taken in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022