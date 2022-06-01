Odisha govt sets timelines for resolving projects' bottlenecks

Large investment projects have made significant progress in Odisha with a proactive resolution of the field-level issues, the state government said on Wednesday.

At a meeting of the Cabinet Committee Investment's project monitoring group (CCI-PMG) at the Loka Seba Bhavan in Bhubaneswar, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra gave necessary guidance for the resolution of various contours of the issues flagged by the project developers.

He also set timelines for implementation of different tasks relating to the solutions. The respective departments, district administration and project proponents were asked to adhere to the timelines without fail, according to an official release.

''The state government has taken proactive steps for quick implementation of the projects,'' Industry and Internal Trade Promotion Department special secretary Amrit Meena said.

Mohapatra said the joint exercise had been very helpful in expeditious implementation of the large-scale infrastructural and investment projects.

The committee reviewed 33 projects from eight sectors like the railway, road and highways, oil and gas, agriculture, mines, communication, and cement.

Issues like removal of encroachment, forest clearance, construction of wildlife underpass, compensatory afforestation and shifting of utilities were discussed in the meeting.

Mohapatra set timelines for field-level implementation of the decisions taken in the meeting.

