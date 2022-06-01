Noida Authority razes over 50 illegal farmhouses on Yamuna floodplains

Over 50 farmhouses that had come up illegally along the Yamuna floodplains in Noida in Uttar Pradesh were razed down during a major anti-encroachment drive on Wednesday, officials said.

The demolished properties were located in an area spanning 1,45,000 sq metre and estimated to be costing around Rs 55 crore, the Noida Authority officials said.

''Any type of construction is prohibited in the (Yamuna) floodplains area in Noida. Today, seven illegal and unauthorised farmhouses/constructions demolition proceedings were carried out on 25,000 square metres of land in Gulawali village. In today's action, a total of 145,000 sq. land, cost Rs 55 crore was removed from encroachment,'' Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari tweeted in Hindi.

Noida Authority's Officer on Special Duty (Land) Prasun Dwivedi said besides Gulawali, illegal farmhouses and constructions in Tilwada village were also demolished during the operation that started at 9 am on Wednesday.

''Altogether 55 farmhouses and some other illegal constructions were razed during the anti-encroachment drive. For the entire process, about 150 employees of Noida Authority including senior officials were on the ground along with police and PAC personnel,'' Dwivedi said.

He said nine JCB machines and eight dumpers were engaged for the demolition drive.

The OSD said the Noida Authority will follow up the action with legal proceedings against people involved in illegal colonization and lodge an FIR with the police.

''The matter in question regarding unauthorised, unplanned and illegal construction taking place in the river floodplains of Noida was very serious in nature, on which the need for immediate action was felt,'' he said.

The Noida Authority has cautioned the general public against falling trap in the clutches of land mafia involved in the business of unauthorised and illegal colonies and farm houses in river floodplains and on government properties, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)