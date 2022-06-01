Fire at Noida community centre, none injured

A fire broke out at a community centre in Noida Wednesday afternoon, officials said, adding no individual was harmed in the incident.

The community centre is located near a housing society in Sector 45 of the city and heavy smoke bellowing from it could be seen from distance, local police officials said.

''Some plastic pipes kept at the community centre had caught fire. Water tenders were rushed to the site by the Fire Service Department and the blaze was brought under control soon,'' a police official said.

The official said no individual was hurt and efforts were underway to assess the exact cause of the fire.

In another incident a day ago, a fire had ripped through a factory in Noida's Sector 7 area during the early morning hours. No individual was hurt in the blaze in the plastic products-manufacturing factory, fire service officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, including Noida and Greater Noida, has witnessed over 600 incidents of big and small fire this year, according to official figures. The Fire Service department has been running awareness campaign and has held over 100 mock drills across the district so far to teach preventive measures and use of safety equipment but senior officials have told PTI that the participation of general public has been ''very low'' in such drives. Most of the fire incidents are reported during the months of April and May in the region, according to officials.

