Left Menu

Delhi's air quality 'very poor' due to dust-laden winds

Delhis air quality slipped to the very poor category on Wednesday due to the dust-laden winds sweeping across the national capital. Winds gusting up to 24 kmph will lead to moderate dispersion in the coming days, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:00 IST
Delhi's air quality 'very poor' due to dust-laden winds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air quality slipped to the ''very poor'' category on Wednesday due to the dust-laden winds sweeping across the national capital. The 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 322 at 4 pm. It was 215 on Tuesday.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR, attributed the significant dip in Delhi's air quality to the dust-carrying westerly winds.

Dust accounted for 71 per cent of the PM10 pollution in Delhi on Wednesday. Winds gusting up to 24 kmph will lead to moderate dispersion in the coming days, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022