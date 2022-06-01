Left Menu

3 Sri Lankan Tamils arrive in TN's Rameswaram

01-06-2022
As many as three Sri Lankan Tamils, including a woman and a boy, arrived by boat here on Wednesday fleeing the crisis-hit island nation, police said.

On arrival, the Sri Lankan Tamils were questioned by police officials.

Over 80 Tamils from the neighbouring country have reached the shores of the state ever since an economic crisis engulfed Sri Lanka leading to severe food and fuel shortages.

