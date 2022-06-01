Just as we transformed Delhi schools & hospitals, we will clean Yamuna: Bharadwaj

Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday said the Arvind Kejriwal government will clean the Yamuna in the capital in the way it transformed schools and hospitals in the city.

The government has set a target to clean the Yamuna completely in the next three years. There is a plan to connect 100 percent of the houses in Delhi with the sewer network, a statement quoted Bharadwaj as saying.

''Just as the Delhi government transformed schools and hospitals in the last term, this time the main objective is to clean the Yamuna on priority basis,'' he said.

The Yamuna Cleaning Cell formed last year is working on the construction of new sewage treatment plants, DSTPs, upgradation of the existing STPs to meet new parameters and capacity addition, laying of sewerage network in unauthorised colonies, septage management; desilting of trunk and peripheral sewer lines, providing sewer connections in already notified areas, trapping of drains, in-situ treatment of drains etc, he said. Bhardwaj conducted an eight-hour-long on-ground inspection of seven projects at Badshahpur Drain outfall, Pappankalan Lake, Dwarka WTP lake, New Dwarka WTP, Coronation Pillar STP, Rithala STP and Rohini STP and Lake.

