Indian Navy wins against Kerala Police in all-India basketball league match

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
Indian Navy defeated Kerala Police 67-36 in the All India Basketball Tournament of 55th Nachimuthu Gounder Cup for Men played here on Wednesday.

Gaurav Chandel netted 16 points, Gurwinder Singh nine and A J Thomas nine for Navy, while Tins Thomas scored 12, A R Akhil nine and, Muhammad Shiraz seven for Policemen.

In the second match, Indian Railway defeated TNBA-TRW 75-37, with Vijay getting 14 points, Jaya Venkatesh 13, Sahil 10 for the winners. Hariharasudhan garnered eight points, V Sharan five, and R Priyadharshan five for TNBA.

In the matches played in the evening, Kerala Police defeated Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CDBA) 81-61, while KSEB, Thiruvananthapuram beat Bank of Baroda, Bengaluru 82-72.in another match, Premprakash played well for Policemen by securing 25 points while Sanchay Vishnu scored 21 for the CBDA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

