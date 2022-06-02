Left Menu

Delhi first city to introduce 'faceless services', now other states take cue from it: Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Delhi is the first city in the country to introduce the concept of faceless services and now other states are also taking a cue from it and launching similar initiatives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 13:34 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 13:29 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said Delhi is the first city in the country to introduce the concept of 'faceless services' and now other states are also taking a cue from it and launching similar initiatives. The 'faceless' services' of the transport department envisions providing contactless, queue-less, and hassle-free services to applicants applying online and getting work done without visiting any of its offices.

Kejriwal inspected an automated track at Sarai Kale Khan here and also spoke about various facilities introduced by the Delhi government. ''Last year in February, we undertook a pilot project on the 'faceless services' plan. Then in August, we introduced it in a full-fledged way. After many months, I have come to see how is the feedback,'' he said.

He said under the 'faceless services', people do not have to come to offices after taking leave from their work as they can get their work done online. ''Today, I saw that almost all the counters here are empty. Few people are here but they have mostly come for some inquiry. Earlier, there would be 1,500-2000 people here standing in queues,'' he said.

He claimed that the national capital is probably the first city to introduce such a concept and now other states like Karnataka are also following its example.

The chief minister said theirs is a hard-core honest government that has removed corruption and made things transparent.

