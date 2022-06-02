Nurpur to be new police district in HP: CM Thakur

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday announced that Nurpur would be the new police district in the state.

Addressing a public gathering in Nurpur Chowgan, he also announced a separate circle of Himachal Pradesh state electricity board at Nurpur which would also cater to the area of the four assembly constituencies.

Thakur had earlier laid the foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 163.55 crores of Nurpur assembly constituency in Kangra district.

The new police district of Nurpur will cover four constituencies having border areas with Punjab.

With this, there will be 14 police districts in Himachal Pradesh which includes non-revenue district Baddi.

