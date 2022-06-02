Left Menu

Nurpur to be new police district in HP: CM Thakur

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 02-06-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 21:28 IST
Nurpur to be new police district in HP: CM Thakur
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday announced that Nurpur would be the new police district in the state.

Addressing a public gathering in Nurpur Chowgan, he also announced a separate circle of Himachal Pradesh state electricity board at Nurpur which would also cater to the area of the four assembly constituencies.

Thakur had earlier laid the foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 163.55 crores of Nurpur assembly constituency in Kangra district.

The new police district of Nurpur will cover four constituencies having border areas with Punjab.

With this, there will be 14 police districts in Himachal Pradesh which includes non-revenue district Baddi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) update goes live for OnePlus Nord 2

Global
2
Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed 'The Meg'; U.S. FAA delays SpaceX's final environmental decision to June 13 and more

Science News Roundup: In an ancient shark showdown, 'Jaws' may have doomed '...

 Global
3
Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broadcaster DR

Denmark looks set to join the EU's defence policy -exit poll by public broad...

 Denmark
4
NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place today

NASA’s Parker Solar Probe's 12th close approach to the sun set to take place...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022