3 Bangladeshis, who entered India illegally, sent back on humanitarian grounds

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 02-06-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 22:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three Bangladeshis, who illegally crossed over to India to meet their relatives in West Bengal's Nadia district, were sent back on humanitarian grounds, the BSF said on Thursday.

The three people, residents of Dhaka and Gopalganj, were nabbed on Tuesday morning near Ranaghat when they were crossing the border to go back to Bangladesh, it said.

After interrogation, it was found that they had no prior criminal records, it said.

They were handed to the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on humanitarian grounds, it added.

