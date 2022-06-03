Left Menu

Fire breaks out at Moscow office building

A fire broke out at the Grand Setun Plaza business center in western Moscow, Russia's emergency ministry said on Friday. There have been no reported casualties. According to the emergency ministry, 120 people have been rescued from the building and firefighting efforts are ongoing. The fire covers an area of 1,000 square meters, the ministry said.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 03-06-2022 13:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2022 13:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
