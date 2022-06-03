Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan sizzles at 46.3 deg Celsius

Most places in the western parts of Rajasthan recorded day temperature above 45 degrees Celsius on Friday, Meteorological Department said.

According to a MeT spokesperson, the highest maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sri Ganganagar on Friday. Maximum temperature was recorded 46 degrees in Churu, 45.9 degrees in Dholpur, 45.4 degrees in Nagaur, 45.3 degrees each in Bikaner and Anta, 45.2 degrees in Vanasthali, 44.9 degrees each in Pilani and Kota, 44.8 degrees each in Barmer and Phalodi and 44.6 degree Celsius in Sangria, the spokesman said.

The maximum temperature in other parts of the state was recorded in the range of 44 degrees Celsius to 41.2 degrees Celsius, the MeT said.

While the night temperature on Thursday was recorded in the range of 22.7 degrees to 32.8 degrees Celsius in most parts of the state, it said.

The MeT department has predicted heat wave conditions in Dholpur, Karauli, Churu, Hanumangarh, Ganganagar districts during the next 24 hours.

