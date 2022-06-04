Left Menu

Mathura: Over dozen buffaloes die after drinking 'toxic' water from drain

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 04-06-2022 23:58 IST | Created: 04-06-2022 23:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Around 13 buffaloes died on Saturday allegedly after drinking water from a drain in Kosikalan industrial area of Mathura, officials said.

Chhata Sub-Divisional Magistrate Kamlesh Goyal said some farmers had brought the cattle here from Bayana of Rajasthan's Bharatpur for fodder and water. ''Around a dozen buffaloes died after consuming water in Kosikalan industrial area,” Goyal said confirming the report, and added the matter is being probed.

''If water flowing in the drain is found to be toxic, then action will be initiated against the factory owners,'' he said.

The bodies of the dead buffaloes have been sent for post mortem at Mathura’s Deendayal Pashu Chikitsa Vigyan Vishwavidyalaya.

Officials from the regional pollution control board have also taken samples of the water for testing.

