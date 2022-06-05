Rooftop solar to play big role in achieving 500 GW non-fossil by 2030: Union Minister Khuba

Rooftop solar will play a major role in achieving the target of 500 GW of non-fossil by 2030, Union Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy Bhagwant Khuba has said.

''The Ministry for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is working towards achieving the target of 500 GW of non-fossil by 2030 as envisaged by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has set the Panchamrit targets. The rooftop solar will play a major role," the Minister said on Saturday at the launch of the Pan-India Rooftop Solar Awareness Campaign titled ''Ghar Ke Upar, Solar is Super.'' The campaign should aim at mobilizing local government, citizens, Residents' Welfare Associations, and municipalities to spread awareness of solar rooftops, the Khutba said.

The minister was optimistic that the Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities will offer maximum potential in achieving this target.

According to him, Karnataka alone has the potential of one GW rooftop solar.

Stating that the MNRE is providing a 40 percent subsidy for households to install solar, Khuba urged people to install rooftop solar units by utilizing subsidies from the central government.

He apprised the audience that he has ordered the installation of rooftop solar at his residence in Bidar.

''Without the involvement of people, no big idea can succeed. Rooftop solar provides an opportunity to the common person to make his contribution towards containing global warming and climate change,'' Khutba said.

During the event, Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar shared the renewable energy plans of the Karnataka government. He also urged farmers to utilize the benefits being offered by MNRE and the state government.

In this scheme, farmers will be given a 30 percent subsidy each by center and state to install solar pumps.

