Successful launch of Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile Agni-4 carried out

A successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-4, was carried out at approximately 1930 hours on June 06, 2022, from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha. The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The launch validated all operational parameters as also the reliability of the system. The successful test reaffirms India's policy of having a 'Credible Minimum Deterrence' Capability.

(With Inputs from PIB)