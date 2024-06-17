Left Menu

Bryson DeChambeau Wins U.S. Open in Dramatic Fashion

Bryson DeChambeau emerged victorious in a gripping final round at the U.S. Open, defeating Rory McIlroy by one shot. McIlroy's major drought continued as he faltered at the last holes. DeChambeau's nerve and steady play led him to his second career major win.

Reuters | Updated: 17-06-2024 04:42 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 04:42 IST
Bryson DeChambeau Wins U.S. Open in Dramatic Fashion
Bryson DeChambeau

Bryson DeChambeau came out on top in a dramatic final round, back nine battle with Rory McIlroy to win the U.S. Open by one shot on Sunday at Pinehurst resort in North Carolina as the Northern Irishman's major misery continued.

Poised to end a decade long major drought, McIlroy collapsed at the finish with bogey's on three of his final four holes, including a heart-breaker at the 18th where he missed from inside four feet. At the same time, playing in the final pair, DeChambeau sent his tee shot into the rough but held his nerve to finish with par and a final round one-over 71.

That was good enough to earn the LIV Golf standard bearer a heart-stopping victory with a six-under 274 winning total. McIlroy had a final round 69 to finish alone in second one ahead of American Patrick Cantlay (70) and Tony Finau (67).

It was the second career major win for DeChambeau, his first coming at the 2020 U.S. Open. The 30-year-old American started the day at the top of the leaderboard three clear of the chasing pack that included McIlroy but trailed the world number three by two with five holes to play.

McIlroy had used a red hot putter to snatch the lead, but with the finish line in sight, suddenly went cold on the greens twice missing from inside four-feet at 16 and 18 leaving the Northern Irishman with a stunned look as he walked off the course.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024