Garbage disposal, unauthorised construction among issues raised during MCD 'Jan Sunwai'

Garbage disposal, unauthorised construction and problems faced in getting licences and death certificates were among the issues raised during public hearings held by the civic authorities here on Monday, officials said.

A total of 43 complaints were received on various issues and six were resolved on the spot, according to MCD officials.

The MCD had on June 3 launched a 'Jan Sunwai' campaign, saying this effort would prove to be a ''milestone in the dissemination of civic services''.

According to an official order dated June 3, the additional commissioner (HQ), MCD, shall hold public hearings on all working days at the Civic Centre, the headquarters of the MCD, from noon to 1 pm.

Similarly, zonal deputy commissioners shall also hold public hearings on all working days from noon to 1 pm at their respective zonal offices, the order stated.

On Monday, garbage disposal, unauthorised construction, problems faced in getting licences and death certificates, illegal dumping of debris, and issues related to education, rainwater harvesting, GPF transfer and cell towers were raised during the 'Jan Sunwai', the MCD said.

Slips issued by the deputy commissioner's office in various zones and a manual visitor register are being maintained to enter details, which are being put in an excel sheet. There is a plan afoot to link it with a CRM software, the officials said.

Residents of two wards under the Keshavpuram Zone of the MCD on Saturday complained to the civic authorities against poor upkeep of parks, encroachment and menace of stray dogs and cattle.

They raised the issue during a public interaction programme -- 'Samvad se Samadhan, Nigam Aapke Dwar' -- held under the 'Jan Sunwai' campaign of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi that was launched on Friday.

The MCD on Saturday held the public interaction programme to resolve grievances of citizens in a ''timely and effective manner''.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday said it has released Rs 223.27 crore towards one month's salary of sanitation workers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)