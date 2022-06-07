Heatwave warning for western Odisha

The Met office warned on Tuesday of a heatwave in parts of western Odisha for the next two days.

At least eight weather stations recorded a maximum of over 40 degrees Celsius as the temperature rose by 1-2 degrees in some places, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

A searing heatwave is set to prevail in Bargarh, Bolangir, Boudh, Sambalpur and Subarnapur districts for the next two days. Nuapada may also experience such conditions on Thursday, according to a bulletin.

Boudh recorded 42.5 degrees Celsius, the highest in the state, followed by 42.4 in Nuapada and 42 in Sundargarh.

The temperature in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack settled at 36.6 and 37 degrees respectively, the department said.

There will be no significant change in the maximum temperature over the next four-five days, it said.

The agency forecasted isolated to scattered rain with thunderstorms in Odisha over the next five days under the influence of a north-south trough and strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal.

