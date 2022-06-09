British advocate for sustainable living wins Spanish prize
It is based on a shift to renewable energy and materials as part of a sustainable way of life.MacArthur set up in 2010 a foundation that works with companies, governments, scientific bodies and civil society to implement those ideas.In 2005, MacArthur broke the world record for the quickest nonstop solo circumnavigation of the globe.The 50,000-euro award USD 53,600 is one of eight prizes covering the arts, communication, science and other areas that are handed out annually by the foundation.The prizes are among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world.
- Country:
- Spain
Ellen MacArthur, a British sailor who set world solo yachting records before creating a charity that advocates a sustainable way of life, has won this year's Princess of Asturias Award for international cooperation.
The Princess of Asturias Award jury said in its citation published on Thursday that the 45-year-old MacArthur is “a reference in the fight for better use of natural resources and in accelerating the transition to the so-called circular economy”.
The circular economy seeks to eliminate waste and pollution, circulate products and materials, and regenerate nature. It is based on a shift to renewable energy and materials as part of a sustainable way of life.
MacArthur set up in 2010 a foundation that works with companies, governments, scientific bodies and civil society to implement those ideas.
In 2005, MacArthur broke the world record for the quickest nonstop solo circumnavigation of the globe.
The 50,000-euro award (USD 53,600) is one of eight prizes covering the arts, communication, science and other areas that are handed out annually by the foundation.
The prizes are among the most prestigious in the Spanish-speaking world. The awards ceremony takes place each October in the northern Spanish city of Oviedo.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spanish
- Ellen MacArthur
- the foundation
- Oviedo
- MacArthur
- British
ALSO READ
Odd News Roundup: Soccer-BBC apologizes for 'Manchester United are rubbish' headline on the ticker; 'Best birthday present ever!' says a Spanish diver after saving the trapped whale and more
Blast at Spanish biodiesel plant kills two
Shakira loses appeal to avoid trial in Spanish tax fraud case
Odd News Roundup: Soccer-BBC apologizes for 'Manchester United are rubbish' headline on the ticker; 'Best birthday present ever!' says Spanish diver after saving the trapped whale and more
Blast at Spanish biodiesel plant kills two