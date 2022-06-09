Left Menu

Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence to be set up in Bengaluru

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 18:35 IST
Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence to be set up in Bengaluru
The All India Council for Robotics & Automation (AICRA) on Thursday announced that a Centre of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence (AI) would be established in Bengaluru, with a corpus fund of Rs 100 crore.

The Centre of Excellence will focus on providing state-of-the-art infrastructure to startups in the AI sector to help them start, sustain and conduct research and development, it said.

An MoU to establish the centre was signed at the IndiaFirst Tech Startups Conclave here, an AICRA statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

