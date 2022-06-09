Left Menu

Southwest monsoon likely to arrive in Madhya Pradesh by Jun 15-20

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-06-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 19:17 IST
Southwest monsoon likely to arrive in Madhya Pradesh by Jun 15-20
  • Country:
  • India

The southwest monsoon is likely to set over Madhya Pradesh between June 15 and 20, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. The normal onset date of monsoon in Madhya Pradesh was around June 17, and the state is expected to receive above normal rainfall, senior meteorologist P K Saha of IMD Bhopal said.

The last time around, the southwest monsoon arrived in the central state on June 10, seven days ahead of its normal course.

The maximum temperature of 44.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Khajuraho in Chhatarpur district, he said.

Among the major cities in the state, Gwalior recorded 43.9 degrees Celsius (two above normal), followed by Jabalpur at 42.2 degrees Celsius (one above normal), Bhopal at 41.7 (two above normal) and Indore at 39.7 degrees Celsius, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022