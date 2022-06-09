Left Menu

No major relief from intense heat till June 15: IMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 21:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The maximum temperature in Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India will come down by a few notches over the weekend but no major relief is likely till June 15, the India Meteorological Department said on Thursday.

It said moisture-laden easterly winds will provide significant relief from the searing heat June 16 onwards.

Heatwave conditions prevailed in parts of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Odisha on Thursday, with Faridabad in the National Capital Region being the hottest place in the country at 47.1 degrees Celsius.

At least 32 towns and cities across these states reported maximum temperatures above 44 degrees Celsius.

Northwest and central India is reeling under a heatwave spell since June 2 due to an onslaught of hot and dry westerly winds.

''The ongoing heatwave spell is less intense as compared to those recorded in April-end and May, but the area of impact is almost equal,'' senior IMD scientist R K Jenamani said.

Pre-monsoon activity is predicted over east Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Odisha from June 12, but north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and north MP will continue to see above normal temperatures till June 15, the IMD official said.

''Parts of northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, may report a marginal relief on June 11-12. There will be cloudy weather over the weekend but rainfall is unlikely,'' he added.

The temperature will hover between 40 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius till June 15.

''The region may see thunderstorms and rainfall due to moisture-laden easterly winds June 16 onwards which is expected to bring a significant relief from the heat,'' he said.

Between June 16 and June 22, maximum temperatures are likely to remain ''below normal to near normal'' over the country, the IMD said in an extended range forecast.

''No significant heat wave likely over any part of the country during the week (June 16-June 22),'' it said.

Asked if the monsoon will reach Delhi-NCR and other parts of northwest India around the usual date, Jenamani said it was too early to say anything.

Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date (June 27).

However, it reached the capital and neighbouring areas only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.

The monsoon had entered a ''break'' phase and there was virtually no progress from June 20 to July 8.

