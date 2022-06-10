U.S. climate envoy Kerry to meet Mexican president next week

U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry said on Thursday he would travel to Mexico on Monday to hold talks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Kerry was speaking at an event on the sidelines of the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas, which Lopez Obrador opted to sit out after Washington decided to exclude the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the gathering.

