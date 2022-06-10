U.S. climate envoy Kerry to meet Mexican president next week
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-06-2022 00:18 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 00:17 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry said on Thursday he would travel to Mexico on Monday to hold talks with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.
Kerry was speaking at an event on the sidelines of the U.S.-hosted Summit of the Americas, which Lopez Obrador opted to sit out after Washington decided to exclude the governments of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the gathering.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. says it has not invited Venezuela, Nicaragua governments to Americas summit
U.S. says it is not inviting Venezuelan, Nicaraguan governments to Americas summit
U.S. says GM Mexican plant workers vote shows bargaining benefits
U.S. says GM Mexican plant workers' vote shows bargaining benefits
Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua condemn exclusion from U.S. summit