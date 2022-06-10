Left Menu

Striking S.Korean truckers plan to stop shipments of raw materials for chips

Striking South Korean truckers plan to stop shipments of chip raw materials produced in Ulsan, a union official told Reuters. They also plan to tell non-union truckers not to enter a petrochemical production complex in Ulsan, the official said.

Thousands of truckers are on strike to protest the surge in fuel costs, disrupting production, slowing activity at ports and posing new risks to a strained global supply chain.

