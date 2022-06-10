Lodha Enables High Quality Homes for Every Indian, Locks Interest Rate at 6.99 Percent

Homebuyers can save ~ 1.5% on the existing home loan rates while investing in the world’s finest developments Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Lodha, India’s no.1* real estate developer, announces to enable homes at a great interest rate of 6.99% till 2024, providing a benefit of ~1.5% on the existing home loan rates. Through this initiative, Lodha aims at insulating homebuyers, from the subsequent increase in repo rates, and the anticipated increase in home loan interest rates. The financial support provided by this initiative will enable aspiring homebuyers to own their dream abodes and have a better life.

Commenting on the initiative, Raunika Malhotra, President – Marketing and Corporate Communications, Lodha said, “We believe that every Indian deserves a high quality home with finest living experience. With this initiative, we strive to make their dream of having a great home possible. The ‘interest locked’ initiative will give stability to the Indian buyer for the next 24 months and cover their home loans upto 1.5%. The last two years saw a dip in rates, with this initiative we aim at ensuring continued lowest rates in about over a decade for the discerning home-buyers. We want to enable a more fulfilled life for Indians despite the dynamic landscape, and build on our promise of building a better life by doing greater good.” “Moreover, as a major contributor to the country’s GDP and wealth-generating asset for citizens, the real estate sector plays a pivotal role in overall economic growth. RBI today increased limits on individual housing loans, which is a testimony to the growing demand of homes and furthers the possibility of investing in high quality homes, being today’s consumer top priority,” added Raunika Malhotra.

Emphasizing the proposition of buying a home at the lowest interest rate, Lodha’s new initiative provides an opportunity to not only maximize gains amidst the increasing home prices but also double up the savings for end-users with the ongoing additional 1% off on stamp duty for women homebuyers.

Most recently, this initiative of fixing the interest rate until 2024 has been crafted after observing an increasing demand for financial support by homebuyers; thereby empowering them to own a high-quality home now and secure their future.

*By Cumulative Residential Sales for FY 2016-2022 About Lodha Lodha is among the largest real estate developer in India that delivers with scale since 1980s. Core business of Lodha Group is residential real estate development with a focus on affordable and mid-income housing. The Group also has a growing industrial & logistics park business where in a short span of time, it has scaled up and made its mark with JVs already signed with marquee investors. Lodha Group has delivered more than 85 million square feet of real estate and is currently developing ~95 million square feet under its ongoing and planned portfolio. The Group has approximately 4400 acres of land beyond its ongoing and planned portfolio which will be utilized in developing further Residential, Commercial and Industrial & Logistics spaces. Thriving at building the world’s finest developments, Lodha has created several iconic landmarks across the MMR notable among which are The World Towers, LodhaAltamount, Lodha Park, Lodha New Cuffe Parade and Palava City.

Disclaimer Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like regulatory changes, local political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statements. Macrotech Developers Limited will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)