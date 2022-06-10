Mock fire drill in UPSC building

The fire that broke out on the fourth floor of the Union Public Service Commission's building on Shahjahan Road in central Delhi on Friday afternoon turned out to be a mock drill, officials said.

Earlier, the fire department said that the information regarding the blaze was received around 3.10 pm, following which four to five fire tenders were rushed to the spot. However, it turned out to be a mock drill which was later confirmed by the fire department.

