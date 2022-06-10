Left Menu

Redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar market one of Delhi govt's most ambitious projects: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar market here is one of the most ambitious projects of the Delhi government and will be a milestone in boosting the citys economy and generating thousands of jobs.Sisodia held a meeting on Friday to review the progress of the project.Developing Gandhinagar as the Grand Garment Hub as announced in the Delhi governments Rozgar Budget is being done in a phased manner.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 19:11 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 19:11 IST
Redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar market one of Delhi govt's most ambitious projects: Sisodia
  • Country:
  • India

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday said the redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar market here is one of the most ambitious projects of the Delhi government and will be a milestone in boosting the city's economy and generating thousands of jobs.

Sisodia held a meeting on Friday to review the progress of the project.

Developing Gandhinagar as the 'Grand Garment Hub' as announced in the Delhi government's Rozgar Budget is being done in a phased manner. Sisodia said Gandhinagar is globally renowned as the readymade garment market and gives a unique identity to Delhi. He said the redevelopment of Gandhinagar market is one of the most ambitious projects for the Delhi Government, which will be a milestone in boosting the economy of the city and generating thousands of jobs. He added the redevelopment will not only give Gandhinagar a new identity, but will also increase business for merchants and provide a new shopping experience for the people.

The redevelopment of Gandhi Nagar would be done in two phases considering the ongoing economic activities in the area. Under the first phase, steps would be taken to address the immediate and urgent problems faced by local traders, which includes arrangement of public facilities, drinking water and other facilities, installation of CCTV cameras and security monitoring system, redesigning street light and street furniture and installation of visual information system.

In the second phase, the government will focus on urban redesigning and the architecture of the market. Simultaneously, national and international marketing of the area, digitization of area information, setting up of fire-fighting facilities and upgradation of existing facilities will be included.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

New update lands on OnePlus 10R 5G in India: What's new?

 India
2
Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

Norway to return its military helicopters, seek repayment from NH Industries

 Norway
3
As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflation slack

As top U.S. retailers drown in goods, rotation to services picks up inflatio...

 Global
4
Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

Study Reveals Privacy Threats of Real-Time Bidding

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022