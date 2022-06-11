Left Menu

Yogi lays foundation stone for 4 wildlife rescue centres

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 11-06-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 11-06-2022 00:19 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday laid the foundation stone for four wildlife rescue centres.

The chief minister directed the officials concerned to complete the projects -- in Bahilpurwa Chitrakoot forest division, Hastinapur, Meerut forest division, Gopalpur Pilibhit Tiger Reserve and in Madhavaliya Maharajganj - within two years, an official release issued here said.

During the meeting of the Uttar Pradesh State Wildlife Board convened at his official residence here, Adityanath also directed the officials to develop the Ranipur Wildlife Sanctuary in Chitrakoot district as a Tiger Reserve in 630 sqkm.

He said due to the Ken-Betwa link project, water logging could be expected in Madhya Pradesh's Panna Tiger Reserve, and this would compel tigers in Panna to move towards the Ranipur Wildlife Sanctuary.

The chief minister also said Ganga and its tributaries are getting cleaner due to the Namami Gange project and this has resulted in a significant increase in the number of dolphins in the Ganges.

In this view, he directed the officials to prepare an action plan to establish a 'Dolphin Park' in the state.

Further, Adityanath told officials of the forest, urban development, housing and public works department to jointly prepare an action plan for a night safari and state-of-the-art zoo in Kukrail forest area.

If implemented, this would be the first night safari in the country, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

