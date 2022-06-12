Left Menu

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-06-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 12-06-2022 20:39 IST
Hot weather conditions prevail in Haryana, Punjab
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Hot weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Sunday, with maximum temperatures hovering above normal limits at most places.

In Haryana, Hisar saw a high of 45 degrees Celsius, while Sirsa recorded a high of 43.6 degrees Celsius.

Rohtak recorded a maximum of 43.9 degrees Celsius. Bhiwani experienced a high of 44.4 degrees Celsius while Gurugram recorded a high of 44.1 degrees Celsius.

Ambala also experienced sweltering heat recording a maximum temperature 43.4 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 42.6 degrees Celsius, according to the meteorological department.

In Punjab, Amritsar sizzled at a high of 42.4 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperatures in Ludhiana and Patiala settled as 42.4 degrees Celsius and 43 degrees Celsius.

Bathinda recorded a high of 43.8 degrees Celsius while Jalandhar also experienced a hot day as the maximum temperature settled at 42.4 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

