Bear carcass with missing body parts found in Chhattisgarh tiger reserve

A bear carcass with many body parts missing was found in the Udanti Sitanadi Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh's Gariaband district, forest officials said on Monday, adding a suspected poacher was detained. A leopard with missing body parts was found dead in the south Udanti range of this Reserve close to the Odisha border a few days ago.

The carcass of the wild animal, aged around one-and-a-half years to two years, was found on Sunday in Amdi village in the Samanya forest area in Gariaband district, Divisional Forest Officer Mayank Agrawal said.

''The postmortem report suggests that the wild animal, a bear, was hit on its head by unidentified poachers, resulting in its death, besides its lungs were also infected,'' he added.

The paws, teeth, and the private part of the beer were found missing, Agrawal said.

During a search in the area along with a dog squad, forest personnel zeroed in on two separate houses of suspects in nearby Amdi and Jaitpur villages.

A suspect was detained while the search is on to nab other unidentified poachers.

