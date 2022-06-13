Left Menu

2 killed as car hits two-wheeler in Siliguri

PTI | Siliguri | Updated: 13-06-2022 18:23 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 18:09 IST
2 killed as car hits two-wheeler in Siliguri
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two people were killed as a car hit their motorcycle in Siliguri in West Bengal, police said on Monday.

The accident happened late on Sunday night near Salugara in Bhaktinagar police station area, they said.

The driver of the car, which was heading towards the Checkpost area, lost control and hit the bike head-on, they added.

The deceased were identified as Manab Roy (26) and Ranajit Roy (47), both residents of Jalpaiguri district, police said.

While one of them died on the spot, the other person succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a hospital on Monday morning, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

Police: 2 killed, 4 wounded in shooting at Indiana nightclub

 Canada
2
Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

Astra's NASA mission suffers failure, loss of weather satellites

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on individual cigarettes; U.S. drops COVID testing for incoming international air travelers and more

Health News Roundup: Canada, in a world first, proposes health warnings on i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022