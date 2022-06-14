Left Menu

LIC ups stake in Capri Global to over 7 pc with Rs 221 cr investment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 15:05 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 14:53 IST
LIC ups stake in Capri Global to over 7 pc with Rs 221 cr investment
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

LIC has increased its stake in non-banking finance company Capri Global Capital, to over 7 per cent from 5 per cent earlier, during the February-June period with an investment of over Rs 221 crore, the state-owned insurer said on Tuesday.

LIC's shareholding in Capri Global Capital has increased from 88,58,348 equity shares to 1,24,00,000 equity shares or from 5.043 per cent to 7.059 per cent of the paid-up capital of the latter, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) said in a regulatory filing.

The holding increased during the period from February 21 to June 10, through open market purchase at an average cost of Rs 624.61, LIC said.

This translates into an investment of about Rs 221.22 crore by the life insurer for the stake buy in Capri Global.

Capri Global is an NBFC with presence across different segments like MSME, construction finance, affordable housing and indirect retail lending segments.

Shares of LIC were trading at Rs 673.45 apiece on BSE, up by 0.79 per cent from its previous close, while Capri Global scrip was up 0.14 per cent at Rs 695.30 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
2
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022