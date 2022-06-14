Left Menu

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Ukraine said its forces were still holding out inside Sievierodonetsk and trying to evacuate civilians, after Russia destroyed the last bridge to the devastated eastern city in a potential turning point in one of the war's bloodiest battles. * Russia's TASS news agency reported at least five people were killed on Monday in the Russian-backed separatist Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-06-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 15:45 IST
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine said its forces were still holding out inside Sievierodonetsk and trying to evacuate civilians after Russia destroyed the last bridge to the devastated eastern city in a potential turning point in one of the war's bloodiest battles. FIGHTING * Russian troops are "trying to gain a foothold in the central part of the city" (of Sievierodonetsk), the Ukrainian military said in its daily roundup of the conflict nationwide. * Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the Luhansk region, said: "About 500 civilians remain on the grounds of the Azot (chemicals) plant... 40 of them are children," he said. The industrial zone was under heavy bombardment by Russian forces. * The Ukrainian military said Russian forces in the eastern Donbas region were "creating conditions" for offensives on Sloviansk, Lyman, Yampil, and Siversk - all located to the west of Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk. * Russia struck an artillery weapons depot with Kalibr cruise missiles in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, the RIA news agency reported, citing Russia's defense ministry. * Russia's TASS news agency reported at least five people were killed on Monday in the Russian-backed separatist Ukrainian region of Donetsk. There was no independent confirmation of the attacks and no immediate reaction from Kyiv to the reports. * Serhiy Khlan, adviser to the head of the southern, mainly Russian-occupied Kherson province, said Ukraine was having tactical success recapturing territory there for a second straight week. ECONOMY * Andriy Yermak, head of Ukraine's presidential office, accused Russia of using the global food crisis as a weapon and of selling stolen Ukrainian grain, especially to African countries.

* Farmers of Ukraine's southern Odesa region have begun the 2022 grain harvest, taking advantage of favorable weather. DIPLOMACY * Pope Francis said Russian forces in Ukraine were behaving in a brutal and cruel way and he praised Ukrainians for their "brave" resistance, but he also suggested the war had been "perhaps in some way provoked". * British foreign minister Liz Truss said she would do whatever was necessary to secure the release of two British nationals who have been sentenced to death by Russian proxy authorities in Donbas. QUOTES * "The shelling is so powerful that people can no longer stand it in the shelters, their psychological state is on edge. In the last few days residents are finally ready to go, without further ado," said Luhansk governor Gaidai of people in Sievierodonetsk.

"The entire front is being subjected to constant shelling," Donetsk regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian TV.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

Yellowstone closed for first time in 34 years amid flooding, mudslides

 Global
2
SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

SASSA to pay R350 SRD grant for new cycle in mid-June

South Africa
3
NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling picture

NASA/ESA Hubble snaps vast cosmic treasure chest: Check out this dazzling pi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot and mouth disease; Pfizer COVID vaccines safe and effective for small children, FDA staff say and more

Health News Roundup: Indonesia launching nationwide vaccinations for foot an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022