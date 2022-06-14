Left Menu

Bengal bans plastic bags below 75 microns of thickness from July 1

The West Bengal government has decided to ban the use of plastic bags below 75 microns of thickness in the state from July 1, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim said on Tuesday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-06-2022 19:12 IST
The West Bengal government has decided to ban the use of plastic bags below 75 microns of thickness in the state from July 1, Urban Development and Municipal Affairs Minister Firhad Hakim said on Tuesday. He said that a total of 1,026 plastic carry bag manufacturing companies in the state have been given this instruction.

''The use of plastic bags below 75 microns of thickness will be banned in West Bengal from July 1. Anybody using plastic below that level will be fined,'' Hakim told reporters. He said that the Central Pollution Control Board has set a guideline on the thickness of plastic packets, banning the use of plastic carry bags and wrappers having thickness below 75 microns from July 1. ''We have circulated the notification across departments and enforcing agencies,'' the minister said.

From July 1, sellers will be fined Rs 500 while purchasers need to cough up Rs 50 if they are found using plastic packets with a thickness below 75 microns, he said.

According to an official of the urban development department, there is rampant use of very thin plastic bags ignoring restrictions and the government has now decided to take strict action in this regard.

