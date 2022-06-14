PM Modi to launch nutrition schemes for women, children in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch two new schemes of the Gujarat government aimed at improving the nutrition received by pregnant women and infants on June 18, officials said on Tuesday.

Modi will be addressing a public rally in Vadodara city on June 18.

On the same occasion, he will launch the Mukhyamantri Matrushakti Yojana (MMY) and Poshan Sudha Yojana, said a state government release.

The MMY scheme is aimed at providing nutritious food to pregnant and lactating women and their new-born children during the initial 1,000 days.

Since malnutrition and anaemia during pregnancy can hinder the development of the fetus and lead to poor health of the infant, the state government has come up with this scheme, the release added.

For a woman, the period from the day she conceives to the 270th day, and for a child the period from conception to the first two years or 730 days is very crucial for development and termed the 'first window of opportunity' to strengthen their nutritional levels, the release said.

The scheme will reduce the cases of stunting and premature deliveries, it said, adding that better nutrition also helps in reducing maternal mortality and infant mortality.

In this year's budget, the state government has allotted Rs 1,059 crore to provide nutritious ''Take Home Ration'' as well as `sukhdi', a nutrient-rich sweet, to children in the age-group of 3 to 6 years as well as pregnant and lactating women.

During the event, the PM will also launch tribal-centric Poshan Sudha Yojna, first implemented as a pilot project in 10 talukas of five tribal-dominated districts -- Dahod, Valsad, Mahisagar, Chhota Udepur and Narmada.

After its success, the government is expanding the scheme in 14 tribal-dominated districts comprising 106 talukas.

Under this scheme, pregnant and lactating mothers registered at Anganwadi are provided a full nutritious meal. In addition, iron and calcium tablets as well as education on health and nutrition are also offered.

A special mobile application has also been created to monitor and review the scheme, said the release.

Gujarat would be having Assembly elections by year-end.

