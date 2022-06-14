Left Menu

Subscriber base of NPS, Atal Pension Yojana reaches 5.33 crore: PFRDA

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-06-2022 20:12 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 20:07 IST
The total number of subscribers for National Pension Scheme (NPS) and Atal Pension Yojana (APY) stood at 5.33 crore as of June 4, PFRDA chairperson Supratim Bandyopadhyay said.

As of June 4, 2022, the Asset Under Management (AUM) under NPS and APY was at Rs 7,39,393 crore.

The number of subscribers in the category of central government employees of NPS was 22.98 lakh and AUM at Rs 21,876 crore. Total subscribers in state government employee category of NPS was 56.46 lakh and AUM at Rs 3,69,837 crore in the period.

The subscriber base in corporate and pension categories was 14.79 lakh and 23.61 lakh, respectively.

''Of late, (subscribers in) corporate and private segments are increasing at a much larger pace than in the government sector,'' Bandyopadhyay said.

The Atal Pension Yojana subscriber base increased to 3.739 crore as of June 4.

