NASA's Perseverance Mars rover snaps amazingly balanced Martian rock: Check out this stunning image

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 15-06-2022 13:03 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 12:54 IST
Image Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover continues to provide stunning images of the Red Planet. Recently, the car-sized rover snapped an amazingly balanced Martian rock in an ancient river delta region of Jezero Crater.

In this image, a small, round rock can be seen sitting atop another rock which is bigger in size. In addition to the tiny balancing rock, the image features layered rock formations on the Martian surface.

The rover acquired this picture on June 12, 2022 (Sol 466) at the local mean solar time of 12:20:39, using its Right Mastcam-Z camera. Mastcam-Z is a pair of cameras designed to take high-definition video, panoramic color and 3D images of the Martian surface and features in the atmosphere with a zoom lens to magnify distant targets.

Launched on February 18, 2021, NASA's Perseverance Mars rover arrived at the doorstep of Jezero Crater's ancient river delta on April 13. The goal of the mission is to seek signs of ancient life and collect samples of rock and regolith (broken rock and dust) for a possible return to Earth by a future mission that would ferry them back to Earth for detailed analysis.

The rover has arrived at Hogwallow Flats, where the mission team hopes to collect the first set of delta samples and eventually ascend the delta front.

