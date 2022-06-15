Left Menu

Monsoon likely to enter Odisha in 48 hrs: IMD

Chitrakonda in Malkangiri district and some other places in the southern part of Odisha have already started experiencing pre-monsoon rainfall, the Bhubaneswar Centre of IMDs Meteorological Department said Wednesday.One or two places in 16 districts of the coastal state are likely to experience thunderstorm accompanied by lightning for 24 hours beginning from 8.30 am on June 15, the weather office said.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-06-2022 15:46 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 15:28 IST
The southwest monsoon is likely to make an onset over Odisha during the next 48 hours, the IMD said.

One or two places in 16 districts of the coastal state are likely to experience thunderstorms accompanied by lightning for 24 hours beginning from 8.30 am on June 15, the weather office said. "Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Boudh, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur," the IMD's regional center said.

Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at many places over the districts of interior Odisha, besides Gajapati, and Ganjam and at a few other places, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

