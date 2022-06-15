Delhi govt plans to set up state guest house 'Dilli Sadan'

The Delhi government is planning to construct its own state guest house, 'Dilli Sadan', on the lines of several other states, in Dwarka sector 19 of the city, officials said on Wednesday.

Almost every state of the country has its own guest house, 'Sadan' or 'Bhawan' in the national capital, they said.

The officials said a proposal in this connection has been finalised, and the Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation (DTTDC) has been entrusted with the task of constructing the 'Dilli Sadan'.

The facility to come up on a 3,899.42 square metre plot of land will be used to ''house and host'' dignitaries and officials invited by the city government from India and abroad, they said.

According to the proposal document, 'Dilli Sadan' will have all the modern and latest facilities.

''All states have their own Bhawans in Delhi. Similarly, the Government of Delhi intents to set up its 'Dilli Sadan' for providing reliable and economic accommodation for staying of dignitaries and officers coming to Delhi for various purposes. Government guests can also be serving officials as well as others,'' the document stated.

It stated that Dilli Sadan will be located in sector 19 in Dwarka near Manipur Sadan and Bihar Sadan. It will come up near the Dwarka Sector 10 metro station. Dilli Sadan's distance from the Indira Gandhi International Airport will be around 11 km.

The document said Dilli Sadan will be different from other state guest houses as it will be a green building with at least a 3-star IGBC (Indian Green Building Council) rating and will be equipped with a number of modern facilities such as restaurants, cafeteria, lounge, VIP suits etc.

''The state guest house shall be designed to cater to the requirements like boundary wall with elegant entrance gate, entrance lobby, reception, artwork, conference hall, meeting rooms, kitchen and dining, restaurant, ATM, WiFi, CCTV, rain water harvesting, water treatment plant, sewage treatment plant etc,'' it stated.

It will have single-room and double-room suites, dormitories, VIP rooms and suites, souvenir shops, staff residential accommodation, basement parking and services, surface parking etc.

The officials said the complex will be beautified with attractive artwork, horticulture and landscape works by installing decorative lighting and plants.

They said 'Dilli Sadan' will be constructed in a way that it not only serves the purpose of a state guest house but also helps in branding the city and promote its cultural heritage.

''Dilli Sadan will prominently contain features of the city's rich architectural and cultural heritage. It is also likely to have glimpses of Delhi's historical glory,'' an official said.

The complex will also be equipped with fire-fighting system, effluent and sewage disposal, storm drainage, power sub-stations and solar panels for full energy requirements of the complex among other facilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)