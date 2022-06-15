Left Menu

MP: Two killed, over 20 injured as bus falls into dry canal

Updated: 15-06-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 15-06-2022 20:09 IST
Two persons were killed and 23 others injured after a bus they were travelling in fell into a dry canal near Singrauli village in More district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, an official said.

The bus was carrying a group of persons so that they could take part in a pre-wedding ceremony at Khandoli village when it fell into the Chambal river canal that did not have water in it, eyewitnesses said.

''Two persons died on the spot, while around 23 others were injured in the accident that occurred in the afternoon,'' Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Manvendra Singh said.

Of the injured persons, the condition of three is serious and they have been referred to Gwalior for further treatment, he added.

Rest of the injured persons are undergoing treatment in the district hospital here, the official said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed grief over the incident.

