Two minors killed in lightning strike in Chhattisgarh

Two minors, including a five-year-old girl, were killed in a lightning strike in Chhattisgarh's Korea district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident took place at around 3 pm in Jaiti village under Kunwarpur police chowki (outpost) limits, Janakpur Station House Officer Deepesh Saini said.

The lightning struck the house of one of the deceased, identified as Ukesh Raidas (10), and the girl, Muskan Verma (5), was also there at the time of the incident and died, he said.

