UK's Johnson hopes progress can be made on Ukraine grain exports in coming days -spokeswoman

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy he hoped progress could be made in the coming days on getting grain shipments out of the country, Johnson's office said following a call between the pair. Ukrainian grain shipments have stalled since Russia's invasion and ports blockade, stoking global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer.

"The pair discussed Russia's unforgivable blockade of Ukrainian grain, and the prime minister said he hoped progress on the issue could be made in the coming days," a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said in a readout of the call.

