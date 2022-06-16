Left Menu

UK's Johnson hopes progress can be made on Ukraine grain exports in coming days -spokeswoman

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-06-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 00:30 IST
UK's Johnson hopes progress can be made on Ukraine grain exports in coming days -spokeswoman
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy he hoped progress could be made in the coming days on getting grain shipments out of the country, Johnson's office said following a call between the pair. Ukrainian grain shipments have stalled since Russia's invasion and ports blockade, stoking global prices for grains, cooking oils, fuel and fertilizer.

"The pair discussed Russia's unforgivable blockade of Ukrainian grain, and the prime minister said he hoped progress on the issue could be made in the coming days," a spokeswoman for Johnson's office said in a readout of the call.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Abortions in U.S. rise, reversing a 30-year trend, new data show; U.S. FDA advisers overwhelmingly back Moderna COVID vaccine for ages 6-17 and more

Health News Roundup: Abortions in U.S. rise, reversing a 30-year trend, new ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia extended to July 2-TASS; Golf-Mickelson gets a warm U.S. Open welcome in a practice round and more

Sports News Roundup: Basketball-Griner's pre-trial detention in Russia exten...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022