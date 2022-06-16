Case against 2 persons for chopping trees at Maha DyCM Ajit Pawar's bungalow sans nod

Police have registered a case against two persons for allegedly cutting branches of some trees located in a bungalow belonging to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in Baramati city here without taking permission from authorities, an official said on Thursday.

There is an open plot adjacent to Pawar's bungalow at the Sahyog society in Baramati. Some branches of trees grown at the bungalow had spread out, he said. ''Since the plot owner wanted to do some work on the land, he got the tree branches cut two days back without taking any permission from authorities,'' Baramati city police station inspector Sunil Mahadik said.

A case has been registered against the plot owner and another person under relevant provisions of the Maharashtra (Urban Areas) Preservation of Trees Act, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)