Left Menu

IRB Infra arm achieves financial closure for Rs 6,538-crore expressway project in UP

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 14:57 IST
IRB Infra arm achieves financial closure for Rs 6,538-crore expressway project in UP
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd on Thursday said its special purpose vehicle and wholly-owned subsidiary Meerut Budaun Expressway Pvt Ltd has achieved the financial closure for the Rs 6,538-crore project in Uttar Pradesh. The Ganga Expressway Group 1 is a greenfield project to be carried out under Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) mode.

The company in a statement said that a consortium of lenders extended financial support of Rs 2,659 crore for the six-lane greenfield expressway corridor of 129.700 km (expandable to eight lanes) between Meerut and Budaun in Uttar Pradesh.

IRB Infra said that project concession period is for 30 years with traffic link extension provision of six years, including three years construction period, and the company will start construction in full swing in the next couple of months.

IRB Infrastructure Developers chairman and managing director Virendra D Mhaiska said the company is mobilising the resources to commence construction in full swing in next couple of months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
3
NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new way; present first discoveries

NASA citizen scientists turn to virtual reality to explore galaxy in a new w...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; Pandemic stress may disrupt ovaries; blood tests may improve immunity assessment and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX project clears U.S. FAA environmental review; P...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022