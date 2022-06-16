Left Menu

Two more illegal farmhouses, three clubs on Yamuna floodplains demolished in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 16-06-2022 19:30 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 19:30 IST
Two more illegal farmhouses, three clubs on Yamuna floodplains demolished in Noida
  • Country:
  • India

Two more farmhouses and three large club houses that had come up illegally along the Yamuna floodplains in Noida were demolished by the local authority on Thursday, officials said.

The action was carried out by the Noida Authority officials as part of their anti-encroachment campaign on government properties following instructions of CEO Ritu Maheshwari, they said.

''Two farmhouses and three large club houses were demolished in accordance with the procedures for the removal of encroachment. A total area of 1.05 lakh sq metres was cleared of encroachment and illegal structures during the drive carried out along with officials of the Irrigation and Revenue departments,'' Noida Authority's Officer-on-Special-Duty (land) Prasun Dwivedi said.

''The estimated value of the properties is pegged around Rs 52 crore,'' the OSD said, adding the illegal club houses were the main focus of Thursday's anti-encroachment campaign.

In this entire process, about 140 employees of the Noida Authority were engaged from 8 am while five earth movers and three dumpers deployed for the task, the officer said.

The Noida Authority had on June 8 demolished 15 farmhouses and on June 1 razed another 62 luxury properties which had come up in violation of the norms on the floodplains of the Yamuna.

Stressing that construction of any sorts on the river floodplains is prohibited, the Noida Authority warned of strict action against offenders and urged the general public to stay cautious of builders or brokers luring them with property offers in the area.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: Report

Apple's new low-cost iPad to launch with A14 Bionic CPU, USB-C connection: R...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

Public advised approaching dam safety office for guidance

South Africa
4
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022