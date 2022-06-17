Left Menu

Bordeaux region bans outdoor events as heat wave hits France

Throughout the week, France was also facing the first serious forest fires of the year, including a blaze in the Lozere region, which had burned 70 hectares.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-06-2022 12:52 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 12:49 IST
Bordeaux region bans outdoor events as heat wave hits France
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

The Gironde department around Bordeaux banned outdoor public events and those at indoor venues without air conditioning, a local official told public radio on Friday, as France is gripped by an early heat wave. Local perfect Fabienne Buccio told France Bleu radio that concerts and large gatherings, including some of the official June 18 Resistance celebrations, were called off from Friday afternoon, while private celebrations, such as weddings would still be allowed.

Temperatures in many of France's areas hit 40 Celsius for the first time this year on Thursday and they are expected to peak on Saturday, climbing to 41-42 C. "Everyone now faces a health risk", Buccio said.

State forecaster Meteo France said a "severe and early heat wave", caused by a mass of hot air moving from north Africa, was settling in, describing its timing as "unseen." Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Thursday said that several southern departments had been placed under "vigilance rouge", the highest level of alert, and prefects in some places, including the Gironde, started taking emergency steps.

"Do not expose yourself to the weather and be extremely careful", the interior ministry said in a Twitter alert. Throughout the week, France was also facing the first serious forest fires of the year, including a blaze in the Lozere region, which had burned 70 hectares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover spots something unexpected: What is it?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in drinking water; Ancient DNA solves mystery over the origin of medieval Black Death and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. issues new warnings on 'forever chemicals' in dri...

 Global
3
Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery likely by March 2023

Air India decides to procure Airbus A350 aircraft; first plane's delivery li...

 India
4
Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Central Asia: IOM

Sanctions on Russia already hitting remittance-dependent countries in Centra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022