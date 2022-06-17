Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi
The weather office had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rains in the national capital.Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Kmh would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, the Met office had tweeted at 150 pm.Heavy rains also lashed parts of Delhi on Friday morning.
Heavy rains lashed parts of the capital on Friday afternoon bringing much-needed respite from the heat. The weather office had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rains in the national capital.
''Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida,'' the Met office had tweeted at 1:50 pm.
Heavy rains also lashed parts of Delhi on Friday morning. The minimum temperature plummeted by five notches to 22.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather office had earlier said the city received 7 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Friday. The maximum temperature during the day is expected to settle at 37 degrees Celsius.
