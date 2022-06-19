Land for new Silchar airport was sought by AAI in 2019

The land for the proposed new airport in Assam’s Silchar which has sparked off a political slugfest, was sought way back in 2019 by Airports Authority of India (AAI), documents reveal. The Centre’s statement made earlier this month that no proposal has yet been received for a greenfield airport in Assam’s Cachar district, despite large-scale land acquisition by the state government for a second airport in the Barak valley, has sparked off a political controversy.

However, documents reveal that the AAI had sought land for the construction of the proposed facility, and even conducted a pre-feasibility study in 2020 for the same.

Analysis of a set of documents, such as minutes of meetings, survey reports, and letters exchanged between the Assam government and AAI --all of which is available with PTI -- clearly show that the state is acquiring 2,500 bighas (826.45 acres) of land in Cachar district on the request of the central PSU.

In reply to a query by TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev whether sanction had been granted for the airport, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said in a letter dated June 8, ''no proposal as per GFA Policy, 2008 to construct a Greenfield airport in Cachar District of Assam has been received. ''However, if any such proposal from any Airport Developer or the State Government is received, the same would be considered as per the Greenfield airports Policy, 2008.'' During a meeting between the then Transport Department Principal Secretary Biswa Ranjan Samal and AAI Regional Executive Director (RED) D K Kamra on April 6, 2019, the PSU sought 116.5 acres of additional land to expand the existing airport at Kumbhirgram in Silchar.

